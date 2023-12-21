Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” Opens to Mixed Reviews Amidst High Fan Excitement

Mumbai, Dec 21 : The much-anticipated release of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film, “Dunki,” saw a mixed reception from critics and an overwhelming surge of enthusiasm from his devoted fan base. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie marked Khan’s third cinematic venture of the year following the grand successes of “Pathaan” and “Jawan.”

Laltu ho ya London,

Dunki dekhne jana kar lo done..

So go and watch Hardy and his yaar,

With your family, friends and pyaar! Book your tickets! https://t.co/va0QwZtXml#Dunki in cinemas now! pic.twitter.com/iDiGVWEiYx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2023

Despite the drumbeats, lively queues, and jubilant excitement among fans, the initial reviews from critics were somewhat tepid. Described as a comedy-drama centered on the theme of illegal immigration, “Dunki” failed to entirely captivate the critical acclaim achieved by Khan’s previous blockbuster hits.

Amidst discussions over whether this film will secure a hat-trick at the box office for the superstar, the subdued reception among critics appeared inconsequential to the unwavering support and adoration exhibited by Shah Rukh Khan’s ardent fan base.

The movie’s opening was marked by celebratory fervor but with reviews presenting a mixed bag, the trajectory of “Dunki” at the box office remains a subject of eager anticipation for both enthusiasts and industry analysts alike.