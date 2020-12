Bhubaneswar: Snehangini Chhuria appointed as President of Biju Mahila Janata Dal with immediate effect. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today appointed Ex-minister & Attabira MLA Snehangini Chhuria appointed, president, Biju Mahila Janata Dal, the women wing of the ruling BJD. Chhuria replaced Minati Behera as the President of Biju Mahila Janata Dal.

