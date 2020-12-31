India commences exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind the rising global demand, because of its nutritional properties

New Delhi: In a bid to promote Moringa (botanical name Moringa oleifera) products exports from India, APEDA has been supporting private entities in creating necessary infrastructure. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the United States through air consignment on 29th December, 2020. The event was flagged off by Dr. M. Angamuthu Chairman, APEDA, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India.

One of the APEDA registered exporter from Telangana, M/s Medikonda Nutrients has been supported to start the export activities in a planned manner. The company has 240 hectare of Moringa plantation which includes land owned by the company and contract farming entered under the certified organic status of the produce. The company plans to export around 40 metric tonne of Moringa leaves powder to USA.The company has set up Moringa products processing unit in Gongloor Village, Pulkal Mondal Sangareddy district of Telangana. APEDA has been constantly facilitating the budding exporter for enhancing the Moringa exports from India.

With more Moringa processing units being created through support of APEDA, the exports would be increasing in the next few years which would bring benefits to the farmers.Moringa has been used for centuries due to its medicinal properties and health benefits in various forms.Globally, the demand for Moringa products, such as Moringa Leaf Powder and Moringa Oil, has been witnessing healthy growth. Moreover, international organizations and institutions are exploring the best ways on how to use Moringa as a nutritional supplement and in food fortification. There are several species of Moringa across the world. Its usage has been well received among the global consumers for its nutritional, medicinal, culinary uses.

