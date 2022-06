Puri: Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath being held in Puri, Odisha today. Snana Yatra is a ceremonial grand shower festival celebrated on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha.

Snana Yatra is 1st occasion in year as per Hindu calendar when deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshan & Madanmohan brought out & taken in procession to Snana Mandap inside temple premises, bathed in 108 pots of ritually purified water & decorated for public audience.