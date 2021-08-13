ŠKODA AUTO India begins deliveries of 1.5L TSI powered KUSHAQ pan India

New Delhi : ŠKODA AUTO India has started customer deliveries of the newly launched 1.5L TSI-powered KUSHAQ from today. The KUSHAQ launched recently on 28 June 2021, has received an overwhelming response from the customers. The 1.5L TSI-powered KUSHAQ will be available for test drives and sales at all ŠKODA AUTO showrooms across India.

The powerful and efficient 1.5L TSI Engine is from the Volkswagen Group’s globally acclaimed latest generation EVO series and features the first-in-segment: Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). The ACT automatically shuts down two cylinders when engine load is low, increasing its fuel efficiency. The cylinder blocks of this four-cylinder engine are plasma-coated. The innovative, thin, powder-coated layer applied to the cylinder liners measures just 150 μm (0.15 mm). It reduces internal friction, which lowers fuel consumption. It also reduces the thermal load on the engine, owing to better distribution and dissipation of heat in the combustion chamber.

This TSI engine delivers a power output of 110 kW (150 PS) @ 5000-6000 rpm and a torque of 250 Nm @ 1600-3500 rpm from its displacement of 1.5L. The engine can be either paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or with a 7-speed DSG which is offered with paddle shifters. The gear ratios offer a perfect blend of sportiness and comfort along with class-leading mileage. KUSHAQ offers a mileage of 17.95 kmpl for manual transmission and 17.71 kmpl for the automatic variant (ARAI certified).

Commenting on this, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “We are extremely thrilled to commence the deliveries of the 1.5L TSI KUSHAQ to customers. The fact that the 1.5L TSI engine can deliver 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque with a fuel efficiency of 17.95 kmpl is an incredible testament to the power of TSI and the technologically advanced ACT system. The KUSHAQ is a vehicle specially designed and Made in India. We are overwhelmed by the outstanding response to the car across India. I urge more and more customers to visit our showrooms and test drive the vehicle.’’