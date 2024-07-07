Škoda Auto celebrates 7th anniversary of the Kodiaq in India

Introduces limited period offers on the company’s flagship luxury 4×4

· Škoda Auto’s first ever luxury 4×4 completes seven years in India

· The Kodiaq debuted in India in 2017

· It was the company’s first-ever seven-seater full-sized SUV

· The Kodiaq continues being the company’s flagship product in India and more than 60 markets across the world

· 7 years of Kodiaq in India – Customers are presented with a 7% advantage on the Kodiaq to mark the occasion

· The offer runs for a limited time between 18 July, 2024 to 24 July 2024

Mumbai– At the brink of its 129th year anniversary globally, and the 24th in India, Škoda Auto India celebrated yet another landmark – the seventh anniversary of the Škoda Kodiaq luxury 4×4 in India. This is in addition to the company’s recent announcement of its all-new compact SUV for 2025 and its plans for further expansion and growth in India.

Speaking at the announcement, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “While the Kushaq and Slavia drive our growth in India, our premium luxury products like the Kodiaq are just as crucial for us. Kodiaq has been instrumental in building the brand, globally, and in India. The timeless design and the technology, comfort, luxury and value offered by the Kodiaq acts as a torchbearer of our capabilities. It has been seven years since the Kodiaq made its debut in India, and we are overwhelmed with the unwavering demand this SUV commands. It is an extremely important product for us and marked our entry into the SUV segment. We want to celebrate this important milestone with our customers, as we look forward to growing the Škoda family in India.”

The festivities

On the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the Kodiaq, Škoda Auto India have announced an extremely limited period offer of a 7% advantage on the Kodiaq. The offer begins on 18 July, 2024 going for a week, upto 24 July, 2024. The company has been offering 24-hour offers, with great value proposition on different products, on the 24th of various months to commemorate its 24-year anniversary in India. And the 7% advantage announced from the 18th to 24th of July, also pays homage to the 24-year anniversary activities.

Campaign roll-out

The campaign will be live on July 18 and will run until July 24, exclusively on the Škoda Auto India website. The customer advantage will include special financial offers, as well as service and warranty packages. Customers booking the Kodiaq during this limited period will enjoy the benefits of a complimentary two-year Standard Maintenance Package. The Kodiaq already comes standard with a four-year warranty. As part of its seventh anniversary celebrations, buyers will also get a complimentary fifth-year extended warranty.