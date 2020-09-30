SJVN signs MoU with Ministry of Power, Govt. of India detailing targets for year 2020-21

New Delhi: SJVN Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Govt. of India for the year 2020-21 today. The MOU was signed between Shri S.N. Sahai, Secretary (Power), Government of India and Shri NandLal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN. The MoU was signed through Video Conferencing.

As per the targets set in MOU, SJVN shall strive to achieve 9680 Million Units of electricity generation during the year under ‘Excellent’ category. Further, SJVN will have Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) target of Rs.2880 Crores and Turnover target of Rs. 2800 Crores under ‘Excellent’ category along with other targets related to operational efficiency and Project monitoring.

Smt. GeetaKapur, Director (Personnel), Sh. S.P. Bansal , Director(Civil), Sh. A.K. Singh, Director (Finance), and Sh. Sushil Sharma Director (Electrical), along with other senior officers from SJVN attended the MoU signing.

During the conference Sh. NandLal Sharma apprised Secretary (Power) that with an installed capacity of 2016 MW, SJVN has already paid a dividend of Rs. 864.56 crores to its shareholders for FY 2019-20 against Rs. 844.91 crores paid during previous financial year. He further told that SJVN has bagged two solar projects viz 100 MW Dholera Solar Power Project & 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Project at tariffs of Rs. 2.80 /Unit. And Rs. 2.73 per unit respectively from Gujarat Urja Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

Sh. NandLal Sharma also informed that SJVN is implementing Thirteen (13) Hydro Projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nepal & Bhutan. In addition to this SJVN is also implementing 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar. He further said that SJVN is pursuing Power Projects in India and in neighbouring countries & SJVN is also in talks with Government of Nepal and Government of Arunachal Pradesh to tap hydro potential in their territories.

While reiterating his belief in Team SJVN, Sh. Sharma said that SJVN is vigorously marching forward for achieving installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by year 2040.

