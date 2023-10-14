SJTA urges hotels to spread awareness among visitors

Puri: Ahead of implementation of a ‘decent dress code’ for devotees at the Jagannath Temple here from January 1, the temple administration has written to the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Puri for spreading awareness among visitors.

“As many visitors and devotees stay in hotels and guesthouses which are the originating points before coming to the temple, we urge you to educate your staffs, tourist guides and Yatri Pandas collaborating with you to spread awareness among the visitors in this regard. Be it noted that while such an awareness campaign will continue till the end of this year, the temple administration may take more stringent measures at all gates (of the temple) to ensure it in letter and spirit from the New Year,” the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) wrote in the letter.

“In a recent Niti Sub-Committee meeting of the SJTA, it has been proposed to urge all devotees to come dressed in proper and decent attires. People coming in shorts, transparent & revealling dresses, torn & ragged jeans and other inappropriate costumes should be discouraged to continue with such practices. Although no illustrative list of dresses has been prescribed by the temple administration, we leave it to the conscience of devotees to wear decent and appropriate dresses like pants, shirts, chudidar-punjabis and dhotis, etc., in case of men and sarees, salwar-kameejs, etc., in case of women,” the SJTA mentioned in the letter.

“The SJTA will introduce the dress code for devotees from January 1. Devotees flouting the dress code will not be allowed to enter the shrine. Pratihari servitors and Jagannath Temple Police Service personnel will be assigned the task to ensure the dress code,” said a source in the temple administration.

The Khuntia servitors of the temple had earlier urged the State Government to make traditional clothes mandatory for devotees.