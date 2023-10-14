Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Orders Safe Return of 35 Odia Workers Held in Laos

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the state administration to ensure safe return of 35 Odia workers reported to be held captive in #Laos.

“As per the direction of the Chief Minister, the Labour Commissioner has taken up the issue with the Indian Embassy at #Laos. The Embassy authorities have informed that they are in touch with the labourers and all necessary steps will be taken for their safe return to India,” a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s office said.

The workers from Kendrapara district have reportedly been held captive at a plywood factory in Attapeu province of the southeastern Asian country.