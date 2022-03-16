Sixth edition of ‘Arunima’ by Tata Steel Foundation unfolds with Jyoti Fellowship

Sukinda: The sixth edition of ‘Arunima’, a two-day programme by Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) kicked-off today in the premises of Tata Steel Mining Limited, Sukinda. The annual event provides a one-stop platform to the communities proximate to Tata Steel’s Sukinda, Bamnipal and Kalinganagar operations, where their efforts are recognised and the community is enlightened on the growth journey that the region has ventured upon.

Arunima comprises three key components – Jyoti Fellowship, an agriculture meet of farmers and women entrepreneurs and a youth conclave. The inaugural day commenced with the Jyoti Fellowship ceremony where a total of 1026 meritorious students from economically weaker SC/ST families of Odisha were recognised, for their dedication and talents.

The programme was inaugurated by Mr Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head, CSR, Odisha, Tata Steel in presence of Dr Jayant Tripathi, Unit Head, TSF, Bamnipal, Mr Debanjan Mukharjee, Unit Head, TSF, Sukinda and Mr Allen Joseph, Unit Head, TSF, Kalinganagar.

It may be noted here that ‘Jyoti Fellowship’ is part of the Company’s Affirmative Action policy that looks at addressing gaps in the field of ‘Education’. For over 30 years, Tata Steel has been extending financial support in the form of fellowships to deserving school and college students from the said communities. Of the students awarded Jyoti Fellowship this year, 301 students are from Kalinganagar, 390 from Bamnipal and 335 from Sukinda and a total amount of Rs. 57.49 lakhs were disbursed this year.

Like the last two years, the theme for ‘Arunima 2022’ is based on a strong felt need to focus on water in the ecosystem and is also inspired by the United Nations’ mission of declaring 2018-28 as the ‘Water Action Decade’.

In his address, Mr Ambika Prasad Nanda, Head, CSR, Odisha, Tata Steel said, “Since the last two years, we have recalibrated our approach to focus on a concerted and sustainable approach towards water related issues. Taking the conversation forward this year, we aim to bring the community together to discuss and come up with sustainable solutions to various issues related to water in the region.”

This year, the focus in on groundwater management and discuss ways to maintain quality and quantity of groundwater that would allow using it for the community’s economic needs. Farmers, women entrepreneurs and youths will converge tomorrow to discuss issues and ways to co-create solutions for preservation of water for the present and upcoming generations.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Arunima’ is a community-based event that lays emphasis on co-creation of solutions and meaningful dialoguing opportunities for the community at Jajpur ecosystem.