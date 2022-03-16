Voltas launches its first brand shop at Rayagada, Odisha

Rayagada, 16th March, 2022 : Voltas Limited, India’s No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata’s has launched its new brand shop, M/s Jagat Janani Home Appliances at J.K Road, Rayagada, on 16th March 2022. It is the 1st Brand Shop in the city and 9th in the state. Voltas has over 180 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) pan India and has an accelerated expansion plan for the future.

The brand shop features a well-designed and visually appealing display of a new range of Voltas and Voltas Beko products, comprising Air Conditioners, Air Purifiers, Air Coolers, Commercial Refrigerators, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwaves, and Dishwashers. Conveniently located at one of the rapidly developing localities at Rayagada, the new brand shop would enhance Voltas’ brand experience and visibility.

The Brand Shop is being launched to meet the expectations of consumers from Rayagada and enable them to experience the best-in-class and technologically advanced range of products offered by Voltas and Voltas Beko.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the first Voltas Brand Shop at Rayagada. As a market leader, we have always placed the customer at the core of all our business operations and we continue to endeavour to provide them with technologically advanced products that address their everyday needs. The new brand shop is an extension of this promise wherein we would be offering our range of Voltas and Voltas Beko products, under one roof.”

The Voltas 2022 AC product range includes over 80+ SKUs, with 45 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 17 in Split ACs and 12 in Window ACs, besides Cassette, and Tower ACs. Within this, Voltas has launched 17 SKUs of Maha Adjustable AC. The company has also launched 38 SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers with Smart Humidity Controller and Honeycomb Cooling Pads, under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, Tower, and Desert Air Coolers. The new range comprises Windsor with 4 sided cooling advantage, Epicool with style and ultra-cooling, Virat with a sturdy metal body, and Alfa fresh with purification advantage.

The Company also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 60 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel, and Curved Glass Freezer. The company has launched 22 SKUs of Water Dispensers, and 25 SKUs of Water Coolers. The company has recently launched its new range of Air Purifiers, comprising of 3 SKUs.

Through its new Home Appliances JV brand, Voltas Beko, the company has launched 99 SKUs of Refrigerators including the recently launched Direct Cool refrigerator, which has witnessed huge traction throughout the country. Voltas Beko launched 13 SKUs of Front Load Washing Machines with Stain Expert Technology, 15 SKUs of Top Load Washing Machines with Dual Power Rain feature and 50 SKUs of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines, with Double Waterfall feature. The brand also launched 6 SKUs of Dishwashers, which has witnessed huge success recently; and 5 SKUs of Microwaves.