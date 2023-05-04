Signing of MoU between Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Sushila Thakur Memorial Health Foundation (STMHF), for distribution of LPG Gas Stoves & Cylinders in Mahottari District, Nepal with the Indian grant assistance of NRs. 50 million

Kathmandu: Today, an MoU was signed between Embassy of India, Kathmandu and Sushila Thakur Memorial Health Foundation (STMHF), for distribution of LPG Gas Stoves & Cylinders in Mahottari District, Nepal with the Indian grant assistance of NRs. 50 million (approx.) under India-Nepal Development Cooperation.

This project would benefit nearly 8000 underprivileged and marginalized families of 5 Municipalities in Mahottari District, Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal.

The Project is inspired by Government of India’s Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana which is a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to the rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes etc.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 535 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal and has completed 478 projects. Amongst these, 81 projects are in Mahdesh Pradesh including 6 projects in Mahottari District. In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 23 ambulances to various hospitals and health posts in Mahottari District.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of these projects reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in uplifting the livelihood of its people.