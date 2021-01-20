New Delhi: Siddhartha Mohanty appointed managing director, LIC wef Feb 1. Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves Siddhartha Mohanty’s appointment as MD of LIC w.e.f Feb 1, 2021, until his superannuation in June 23/further orders. Mohanty is currently the MD & CEO of LIC Housing Finance.

ohanty has been appointed as the managing director of LIC with effect from the date of his assumption of charge on or after February 1 and up to the date of his superannuation June 30, 2023, the order stated. In another order, Sanjeev Kumar has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd for five years. Kumar is Director (Technical) of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).