PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal; announces Ex-gratia from PMNRF

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and announced Ex-gratia from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.

From the PMNRF, Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured.”