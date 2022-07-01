Shyam Steel launches its new TVC Campaign featuring Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Hyderabad : Shyam Steel one of the leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT Bars launched its new TVC campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The new TVC is the extension of Shyam Steel’s “Hamesha Ke Liye Strong” campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that strong bond of relationship is achieved through a perfect balance of strength and flexibility just like Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars. The TVC has been created by Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the production house is Cornerstone. The TVC is directed by Abhishek Burman.

The balance of strength and flexibility keeps the foundation of the relationship strong which is also affiliated with Shyam Steel’s core brand philosophy. The TVC reflects on this thought process that when your dream home is built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars they represent a correct balance of strength and flexibility which keeps your home strong forever.

The TVC Campaign showcases Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sitting near the dining table and their uncle joins them for dinner. While Virat and Anushka start eating with their spoon and fork their uncle starts eating with hand. Seeing his uncle, Anushka and Virat also starts having their dinner with hands and they both look at each other smiling. When one has a correct balance of strength and flexibility, the relationship is built upon a strong foundation like steel, thus sustaining for a long-long time. Similarly, when houses are built with Shyam Steel flexi-strong TMT bars, such houses are more sustainable.

Speaking on the TVC campaign launch, Mr Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel said “Sometimes small gestures can make a big difference in our relationships. The relationship we share with family at home forms the crux of the strong foundation. The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands as a brand with strength and flexibility at its core. The star power of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will help the brand to establish a deeper connect with our target audience, especially in the regional markets.”

The film narrates the story of simple everyday situations to highlight how flexibility in relationships keep the bond strong over years. Just like the perfect balance of flexibility and strength present in Shyam Steel TMT rebars keep the structure strong for years. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma add their own charm and star power that helps to connect with the audience till the last mile.” said Ms Sreeparna Gupta of Rediffusion Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Shyam Steel will launch two more TVC films with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the month of August and September 2022, respectively. The TVC campaign will be promoted through a 360-degree approach. The TVC will be showcased in Digital platforms along with in News, Sports, Entertainment and GEC channels in TV and cinema halls. This will be followed by outdoor and print campaign to sustain the communication until the current financial year.

Shyam Steel with an annual turnover of Rs 4,500 crores is now on a steady expansion mode braving the disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The Company, an integral partner of building new India, is committed to meaningfully contribute to the realization of the target of 300 million tonnes steel production by 2030-31. Shyam Steel have also signed Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Manpreet Singh as their Build India Brand Ambassadors, in addition to Sonu Sood. The brand is also associated with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the face of the company.