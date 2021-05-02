Shubhapallaba gives tribute to Late Manoj Das with its 26th Edition

Bhadrak : On the occasion of Labor’s Day, Shubhapallaba released its 26th edition and gives tribute to Padmabhusan Late Manoj Das. A digital art of Manoj Das drawn by Sambeet Das has been placed on the cover photo of this edition.

A total of 17 articles has been published in this edition. Sangram Keshari Senapati and Tapas Ranjan has been edited all the articles of the magazine. A poem on Manoj Das written by Debendra Naik has been released on this edition and Sai Prakash Jena has written about the birthplace of Manoj Das.

Nihar Kumar Dalai has described the life story of Manoj Das and his book “Amruta Phala” in another article. Four small posts written by editor Tapas Ranjan on Manoj Das published with some digital arts of Manoj Das. This magazine is available on the Shubhapallaba website and Magzter.

Magazine Download Link- https://bit.ly/Shubha26