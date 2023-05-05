Sharad Pawar withdraws decision of resigning as Nationalist Congress Party chief

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation as the national president of NCP. “I’m taking my decision back,” he announces in a press conference. Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee said NCP chief Sharad Pawar when asked about the absence of Ajit Pawar at the press conference. Supriya Sule did not agree to become NCP working president says Sharad Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers celebrate outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai as Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as the national president of the party.