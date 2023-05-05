Around 3800 Indians were evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri. Indian Embassy in Sudan said there are no more Indians waiting to leave in Port Sudan.

Indians have moved out of Port Sudan using five Indian Naval Ships and 17 Indian Air Force aircraft including one from Wadi Sayyidna military airbase.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Riyadh said that they have closed down the transit facility today which was created at the International Indian School in Jeddah for Sudan evacuees during Operation Kaveri.

The facility provided comfort to more than 3500 evacuees and served as the nerve centre for planning their onwards movement to India.