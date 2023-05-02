Sharad Pawar Decides to Steps Down As NCP Chief

New Delhi: Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has stepped down as NCP chief. He said ‘he has decided to step down as NCP President, but he is not retiring from public life’.. NCP workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. “I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP,” says NCP chief Sharad Pawar .

“Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won’t take it back,” says NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb’s guidance: NCP leader Ajit Pawar.