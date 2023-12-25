Sharad Pawar Commends Suspension of Wrestling Federation; Advocates Timely Action by Sports Ministry

Pune, 25 December: Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, expressed his approval on Monday regarding the suspension of the recently elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). However, Pawar remarked that the Sports Ministry ought to have taken this action at an earlier juncture.

The Sports Ministry’s decision to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) came three days after the federation elected new officebearers. The suspension was imposed due to the federation’s failure to adhere to the provisions outlined in its constitution while making critical decisions.

In response to this, the ministry directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to assemble an ad-hoc panel tasked with overseeing and managing the affairs of the wrestling sports body during this suspension period.

Sharad Pawar, a prominent figure in Indian sports and politics, lauded the move to suspend the WFI, emphasizing the importance of timely intervention by the Sports Ministry to uphold the governance and adherence to constitutional norms within sports federations. Pawar highlighted the significance of compliance with established frameworks and regulations to ensure transparent and accountable functioning within these bodies.

The suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India and the subsequent directive to install an interim panel mark a significant step toward restoring governance and regulatory adherence within the realm of Indian wrestling, reflecting the concerted efforts toward upholding integrity and transparency in sports administration.