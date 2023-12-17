Shakti Samman is a testament of women’s strength in society: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the Shakti Samman is not just recognition not only an individual achievements, but a celebration of the overall strength and ressileunce of women in our society. Speaking on the sidelines of the second edition of Shakti Samman organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Indian Women Network (INW) here Bhubaneswar today, he said that the unwavering dedication and unparalleled contribution of the winners will further enrich the society and inspire many people in the state. This success is a proof of the resilience of women in our society,” he said.

In CII IWN Shakti Samman, 30 women of the state have been conferred Shakti Samman in seven categories namely Media & Entertainment, Enterprises, Social Entrepreneurship, Sports, Health & Wellness, Promisining Entrepreneurship, Inspirational Entrepreneur and Honour Entrepreneur.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Industry and MSME, Pratap Keshari Deb said that, “the women who have won the award have not only brought glory to them, but have also taken the society forward, removed barriers and paved the way for progress. This achievement is a symbol of empowerment and will be an inspiration for all and will show the way for future generations to move forward. It will create a society of equality for all. He said institutions like CII IWN have an important role to play in bringing successful women forward.”

Principal Secretary of Industry Departmet, Govt of Odisha Hemant Sharma said, “the government has introduced several schemes for women. But there is a lack of necessary awareness about them. CII IWN can play an important role in creating awareness among women about these schemes. He called upon the Government and CII to work together towards women’s empowerment.”

Cii Odisha President, Shashi Shekhar Mohanty said, “Shakti Samman will inspire women to continue their remarkable work and build a bright future. He congratulated all the women who have been honoured with Shakti Samman and wished them a bright future.”

The honour is an attempt to highlight the most influential women in the state. Through this, everyone is also aware of the small entrepreneurs working at the grassroots level. The winning women were selected by a committee comprising MSME, Startup Odisha, CII IWN and industry experts.

On the occasion, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, Vice President Pradipta Mohanty, CII IWN Odisha President Monalisa Panda and Priti Agarwalla, Past Chairperson, CII IWN Odisha were present.