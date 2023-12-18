Odisha State Badminton Association election (2023-27) held at KIIT University premises.

The Election of the Office Bearers & Members of Executive Council of Orissa State Badminton Association 2023 was held at KIIT University premises on 10th December 2023. Shri. Chandrakanta Nayak, Advocate Supreme Court of India was the Presiding Officer and Shri. Ananta Narayan Pattanayk, Advocate Orissa High Court was the Returning Officer of the election process. The election was held in presence of BAI Observer Shri. K. Prabhakar Rao, Joint Secretary, Badminton Association of India and Sports Council Representative, Govt. of Odisha Shri. Sanatana Sahu, officer on Special Duty, Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt of Odisha.

The following candidates were duly elected through uncontested/unopposed to the posts against their names for the term of next four years.