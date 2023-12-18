Bhubaneswar

Odisha State Badminton Association election (2023-27) held at KIIT University premises.

By OdAdmin

The Election of the Office Bearers & Members of Executive Council of Orissa State Badminton Association 2023 was held at KIIT University premises on 10th December 2023. Shri. Chandrakanta Nayak, Advocate Supreme Court of India was the Presiding Officer and Shri. Ananta Narayan Pattanayk, Advocate Orissa High Court was the Returning Officer of the election process. The election was held in presence of BAI Observer Shri. K. Prabhakar Rao, Joint Secretary, Badminton Association of India and Sports Council Representative, Govt. of Odisha Shri. Sanatana Sahu, officer on Special Duty, Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt of Odisha.

The following candidates were duly elected through uncontested/unopposed to the posts against their names for the term of next four years.

NAME OF THE POST NAME OF THE CANDIDATE
PRESIDENT (01) SHRI. RAJESH PRABHAKAR PATIL, IAS
WORKING PRESIDENT (01) SHRI. MIHIR KUMAR RAY
VICE PRESIDENT (04) DR. GAGANENDU DASH
SHRI. PRADEEP KUMAR PATTANAIK
SHRI. KARTIK CHANDRA DAS
SHRI. SURESH CHANDRA PANDA
HONY. SECRETARY (01) SHRI. NILEEN KUMAR
JOINT SECRETARY (02) SHRI. SAILENDRA KUMAR CHOUDHURY
  SHRI. JAY PRAKASH SINGH
TREASURER (01) SHRI. PRADEEP KUMAR MOHANTY
EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS (07) SHRI. MANORANJAN DAS
SHRI. KAMAL DAS
SHRI. SURULAL MATARI
SHRI. DEEPAK RANJAN MOHANTY
SHRI. SUBHAM SHARMA
SHRI. PRITPAL SINGH
SHRI. SHIVAM AGRAWAL

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.