SARAS Food Festival is a value addition in Delhi’s Urban Life- Secretary, Rural Development

New Delhi,18th December: The Ministry of Rural Development’s SARAS Gallery celebrated its 2nd anniversary today at the SARAS Food Festival arena at New Delhi. Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh congratulated the SARAS Gallery on marking its presence felt on New Delhi’s visitor map as a preferred destination. He also thanked citizen of Delhi for the love and support extended to SARAS Food Festival as well with which SARAS today marks an important value-add in Delhi’s urban life. The SARAS Food Festival has drawn visitors to the SARAS Gallery as well boosting its sales.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Shri Charanjit Singh highlighted that the SARAS Food Festival reflects today massive public support with word of mouth testimony of visitors boosting the foot-fall and the sale of both SARAS Gallery and SARAS Food Festival with organic publicity. The only objective, the DAY-NRLM has with marketing initiatives like ‘SARAS’, is that there should be more money in SHG Didi’s hands.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Ms. Swati Sharma reminding the audience that the meaning of SARAS, which is ‘Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans’, thanked ‘Dilliwalas’ for their support to SARAS products and SARAS Food Festival. She also thanked Kudumbshree and NIRDPR for helping organize the Food Festival in an impeccable way.

Director, Ministry of Rural Development Shri Raghvendra Pratap Singh stated that the SARAS Food Festival, which was originally planned to attract footfall in the SARAS Gallery, has written a new success story altogether and impressed citizen and various stakeholders alike.

On this occasion, Secretary also awarded best performing SHG in supporting SARAS Gallery and appreciated the core team in making SARAS Gallery and SARAS Food Festival a success. A SHG Didi Sunita Bari from Maharashtra with a stall at the SARAS Food Court narrated her success story of earning over Rs. 7.5 lakh through sale of Vada Pav and thanked the Ministry for empowering her life.

The SARAS Food Festival’s 2nd Edition opened this year on December 1 which is also culminating today has seen massive footfall and record sales this year and made an indelible mark on the minds and hearts of the people of Delhi.