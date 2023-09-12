Several Odisha Districts Issued Red Warning for Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ on Tuesday, forecasting scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain districts of Odisha for the next two to three days. According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation previously located over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas has now shifted to the central parts of the Bay of Bengal, along with the northern Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to develop in the next 24 hours in the Northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal.



The IMD further stated, “Subsequently, it is likely to become more pronounced and move west-northwestwards towards the south Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast.”



Here is the weather forecast and warning:



Day 1 (Valid until 0830 hrs IST on 13.09.2023):



Red Warning: Expect scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, and Kandhamal.

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST on 13.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST on 14.09.2023):



Red Warning: Anticipate scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) in the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, and Ganjam.

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Gajapti, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sambalpur.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST on 14.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST on 15.09.2023):



Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.