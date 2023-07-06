The seventh edition of the bilateral Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2023, JIMEX 23 hosted by Indian Navy, is being conducted at Visakhapatnam from today.

This edition marks the 11th anniversary of JIMEX, since its inception in 2012. Japan Maritime Self Defence Force units and Indian Naval ships are participating in the exercise.

Our correspondent reports that JIMEX 23 will witness the participation of INS Delhi, which is India’s first indigenously built Guided Missile Destroyer, and INS Kamorta which is an indigenously designed and built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette. Japan Maritime Self Defence Force will be represented by the guided missile destroyer JS Samidare and its integral helicopters.

The exercise will be conducted over six days in two phases – a Harbour Phase at Visakhapatnam comprising professional, sports and social interactions.

After this, the two navies will jointly hone their warfighting skills at sea and enhance their interoperability through complex multi-discipline operations in the surface, sub-surface and air domains.