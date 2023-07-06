External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has reached Zanzibar for a four day official visit to Tanzania this evening. During the visit, he will hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart.

Dr Jaishankar will visit a water supply project funded by Government of India line of credit, call on top leadership, and also attend a reception onboard the Indian Naval Ship Trishul.

The Minister will also meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting. Later, he will address the Indian diaspora and inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar es Salaam.