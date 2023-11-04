Session on Vigilance awareness at NTPC Coal Mining HQ 

The Vigilance Awareness Week is being celebrated at NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters, Ranchi from October 30 to November 5.2023. The theme chosen by the Central Vigilance Commission this year is “Say No to Corruption, Commit to the Nation”.

As part of Vigilance Awareness Week, talk on Vigilance awareness was organized, on the occasion Shri Kumar Gaurav, IPS, SP Traffic, Ranchi was the Chief Guest and the esteemed speaker.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Kumar spoke about various aspects and types of cybercrime which are prevalent nowadays and stated that there is a need for being alert and vigilant by individuals while making online bank transactions to save one’s hard-earned money.

Interacting with the participants, he shared various assistance platforms for redressal of such crimes, he reminded to stay cautious sharing personal details to avoid forgery during financial transactions.Participants taking the opportunity asked their queries which were suitably replied by SP, Traffic.

During this week various competitions like group discussion for employees, and elocution for school children etc. For creating publicity on Vigilance Awareness, banners and posters shall be displayed at prominent locations.