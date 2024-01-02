Senco Gold & Diamonds Unveils Exquisite Wedding Collection with Exciting Offers

Kolkata, January 02, 2024: Senco Gold & Diamonds, a leading pan-India jewellery retailer with a legacy spanning over eight decades, has announced their gorgeous and exquisitely designed Wedding Collection for the upcoming wedding season. This special collection, designed for the beautiful brides-to-be, comes with exciting offers on Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Silver, Gossip, and Gemstone jewellery.

The Rajwada Vivaah Collection, adorned by the renowned actresses and brand ambassadors, Jaya Ahsan and Ishaa Saha, epitomizes a perfect blend of traditional motifs and contemporary designs. The collection includes a wide array of meticulously crafted ornaments such as Necklaces, Bangles, Earrings, Rings, Pendants, and more, showcasing the grandeur and glamour befitting the occasion.

To enhance the joy of the wedding season, Senco Gold & Diamonds is offering discounts on the making charges of Gold, Diamond, Silver, and Platinum ornaments, along with special offers on the value of Diamond, Gossip, and Gemstone purchases. These special offers are designed to add a touch of delight to the experience of customers choosing and gifting jewelry, allowing them to explore and select their preferred pieces from extensive collection.

Mrs. Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing and Designs at Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “We are delighted to present our stunning collection for the upcoming wedding season with irresistible offers. Our exclusive designs are meticulously crafted by our skilled artisans, aiming to captivate our loyal customers with significant discounts on this grand collection. The wedding season is a time for families to come together, and we want to contribute to the joy by offering a pocket-friendly collection that caters to every taste.”

Customers can avail of these exciting discounts on wedding collection across Senco Gold & Diamonds showrooms and on its online platform sencogoldanddiamonds.com. The offers include: