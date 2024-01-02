Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” Soars Past Rs 400 Crore Milestone in Global Box Office Earnings

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest venture, “Dunki,” has triumphed at the global box office, crossing the significant milestone of Rs 400 crore in total earnings, announced the film’s production team on Tuesday.

Under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama “Dunki” hit screens on December 21, eliciting a diverse array of reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Despite a mixed reception upon its release, the film’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, proudly disclosed that “Dunki” has amassed a staggering global gross of Rs 400.40 crore, solidifying its position as a commercial success.

The film’s success represents a testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s enduring popularity and Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial prowess, blending their talents to create a captivating cinematic experience that resonated with audiences across various international markets.

“Dunki” continues to captivate audiences, showcasing its ability to strike a chord with viewers worldwide, and its impressive financial milestone further cements its standing as a noteworthy addition to the global box office landscape.

As the film continues to enchant audiences, its record-breaking trajectory underscores the enduring appeal and box office prowess of Shah Rukh Khan while reaffirming Rajkumar Hirani’s knack for delivering entertainment that transcends borders.

With the movie’s resounding success, the team behind “Dunki” celebrates a triumphant culmination to the year, setting a high bar for future cinematic endeavors in the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema.