Rohit Sharma Backs Prasidh Krishna Despite Debut Struggles, Mulls Changes for Second Test Against South Africa

CAPE TOWN: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed unwavering support for Prasidh Krishna’s capabilities in five-day cricket, emphasizing his reluctance to lose faith in the debutant bowler despite a lacklustre performance in the opening Test against South Africa.

Krishna faced a daunting initiation, conceding 93 runs in 20 overs during his debut in the Centurion Test, contributing to India’s innings defeat by a margin of an innings and 32 runs.

Addressing potential alterations and the consideration of Mukesh Kumar’s inclusion, Rohit Sharma revealed, “We had a brief chat with management regarding our expectations from the bowlers. We haven’t finalized our eleven yet; all our players are fit and available. We will convene and make decisions accordingly.”

The skipper’s steadfast backing of Prasidh Krishna highlights the team’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing opportunities for players to prove themselves, despite initial setbacks.

As India gears up for the second Test against South Africa, the team management faces critical decisions regarding the playing XI, with a focus on bolstering the bowling attack and potentially reshuffling the lineup to counter the hosts’ strengths.

Rohit Sharma’s assurance of maintaining faith in Krishna’s abilities hints at the team’s belief in the young pacer’s potential to adapt and deliver in the upcoming matches, aiming for a turnaround in their fortunes in the ongoing series against a formidable South African side.