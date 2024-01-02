Prime Minister condoles demise of noted legal scholar, Professor Ved Prakash Nanda

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of noted legal scholar, Professor Ved Prakash Nanda. Shri Modi said that Professor Ved Prakash Nanda’s work highlights his strong commitment to legal education.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”