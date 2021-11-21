Secretary Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India visits ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, IAS, Secretary (Fisheries), Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, New Delhi visited ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar today. Dr. J. K. Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries science), Indian Council of Agricultural and Dr. Saroj Kumar Swain, Director, ICAR-CIFA welcomed the secretary on his first visit to the Institute and took him around the facilities, hatcheries, aquarium, feed mill, KVK etc. Dr. Swain gave him an overview of various on-going research activities at the institute and also the bouquet of farmer friendly technologies developed at the institute. The secretary visited various units e.g., tilapia, genetically improved rohu, prawn, air breathing fish, ornamental fish and hydroponics etc. Dr. Jena gave an overview of the present status of freshwater aquaculture and challenges being encountered by the sector. The secretary appreciated the research work and stressed on developing innovative and efficient technology options for the farming community.

In the afternoon Shri Swain had an interaction with the scientists at the institute. He urged the researchers to focus on farm input cost reduction, market creation for fish and fishery products and development of responsive extension system to disseminate the developed technologies to the farmers and other end users. Govt of India has set a target of producing 22 million tonnes of fish by the year 2025 and a target of export earning of rupees one lakh crore. Transformative changes are required to be in place to realize the above goals and researchers could play a key role in it. He assured to extend all kind of support to strengthen research and quality fish production to cater to the growing demand of fish not only in domestic market but also at global level. Chief Administrative Officer Sri B K Sinha, heads of divisions and scientists attended the interaction.

Related