Secretary (CPV &OIA) Dr. Ausaf Sayeed visits Kingdom of Morocco (22-25 November 2022)

New Delhi : Secretary (CPV &OIA) Dr. Ausaf Sayeed paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Morocco from 22-25 November 2022.

During the visit, Secretary (CPV&OIA) represented India at the 9th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) held in Fez on 22-23 November 2022.

In Rabat, Secretary (CPV&OIA) called on H.E. Ms. Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of the Kingdom of Morocco and discussed cooperation in the sectors of fertilizers, renewable energy, climate change etc. between the two countries.

He also co-chaired the 5th round of India-Morocco Foreign Office Consultations during which a vide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed. Bilateral trade between India and Morocco is presently at an all time high (USD 3.2 billion in 2021-22). About 40 Indian companies in diverse sectors are operating in Morocco. A sizable number of candidates from Morocco have been benefiting from our capacity building programmes, including ITEC. Both sides are keen to enhance the level of economic engagement and people to people exchanges.

Secretary (CPV&OIA) also interacted with the Indian community, Indian business leaders and ITEC Alumni from Morocco. The visit provided further impetus to the bilateral friendly relations between the two countries.