Second Coal Mining Day Celebration at Coal Mining Region

Bhubaneswar: The second Coal Mining Day was Celebrated at Coal Mining region on 7th December 2020. In view of pandemic restriction, the program was organised through virtual platform. Shri Gurdeep Singh , CMD ,NTPC Ltd., graced the occasion as the Chief Guest alongwith Shri C K Mondol, Director(Commercial) and Nominate Owner Coal Mines and other Directors of NTPC Ltd. Coal Mining Region hosted it with the participation of all EDs,HOPs & other Coal Mining fraternity.

Coal Mining Day is celebrated to commemorate the day of the first extraction of coal from its first captive mining project,PakriBarwadih Coal Mining Project (PBCMP)and it is also celebrated as the fourth anniversary for getting its first coal on this very day in 2016.

Shri C.K. Mondol, Director (Commercial),NTPC Limited and Nominated owner of NTPC Coal Mining Division congratulated entire Coal Mining for organising the program.NTPC has showed that not only NTPC can generate electricity but also produce coal. It is a matter of great pride that NTPC Coal Mining Projects are producing quality coal and ensuring fuel security to its thermal stations, He added that PBCMP has despatched 6000 rakes on December 3,2020 which is a great achievement.

CMD,NTPC Ltd ,Shri Gurdeep Singh addressing the gathering on this memorable day , congratulated the Coal Mining team. He said we should take pride in what is achieved. But cautioned to be vigilant, encourage hard work, and ensure an increase in coal production within the framework of rules and regulations.

Shri Singh envisioned that Coal Mining Team will focus on infrastructure improvement and competencies at sites and make NML (NTPC Mining Limited) a leading Coal Mining Company. He added that Coal Mining sites have to see coal mining production with safety and environment compliance standards, smooth delivery of fuel, and contribute to optimise the cost of power at thermal stations.

Speaking to the august gathering on the occasion Head of Mining ,Shri Sariputta Mishra congratulated employees for continuing operations in spite of the ongoing pandemic. He shared that coal mining is challenging in nature. Coal mining group during its four years of operation has turned into a successful growth story in production, quality, and safety.

Coal from captive mines are in high demand from its stations and significantly impacted positively in ECR, NTPC Barh is a bright example. He said NTPC Coal Mining will produce 50 million tonnes of coal from its five operation mines by the next Coal Mining Day Celebration. NTPC Coal Mining projects are making inroads in intelligent mining, digital control of coal automated system, carbon offsetting thereby leading to sustainable mining operation with the high standard of safety.

On the occasion, the respective Heads of coal mining from coal mining projects too shared their project achievements and highlights. Meritorious Awards were given to Coal Mining Projects for excellent performance in various fields.

