Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox showcases an unforgettable season finale in Bhubaneswar featuring musicians Badshah, Ikka, Neeti Mohan and Ali Merchant

Bhubaneswar : Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’, Seagram’s Royal Stag presents the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a one-of-its-kind musical festival where the best-loved melodies of Bollywood meet the pulsating beats of hip-hop. The musical youth engagement platform held its fourth and final on-ground experience of the year in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on March 30th, 2024. The city came alive as Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brought together polar opposites of the music industry to create an original soundscape.

With an enthusiastic audience of close to 10,000 people, Bhubaneswar came alive with the youthful energy of Royal Stag BoomBox. The venue (Baramunda Ground Field) was alight with dazzling colors and sounds, bringing various aspects of culture, merchandise, food, and numerous interactive experiences for the attendees to enjoy under one roof. The ambience of the occasion was distinctly youthful, resonating with the city’s vibrant spirit. Alongside the headline acts, a plethora of other performances captivated the audience leading up to the evening, including showcases by local bands, dancers, rappers, and beatboxers. As the evening approached, Ali Merchant took to the stage, officially opening the festival with his electrifying mashups. Hip-hop artist Ikkafollowed suit, igniting the crowd with his pulsating rhythms. Soon after, singer Neeti Mohanmesmerized the audience with her enchanting melodies. The festival culminated in a spellbinding performance by Badshah, leaving behind unforgettable memories for all attendees.

Following his memorable performance, rapper Badshah shared, “It’s been a stellar association with Royal Stag BoomBox once again. After last year’s memorable performance in Bhubaneswar, I had been eagerly looking forward to this year’s show in the city. The audience in Bhubaneswar truly knows how to have fun!”

Artist Ikka expressed, “It’s really cool when people come together to explore new genres of music. And Royal Stag BoomBox is the perfect platform for that. I am delighted to have been a part of the music festival and the show in Bhubaneswar was truly epic.”

Singer Neeti Mohan shared, “I am excited to be collaborating with Royal Stag BoomBox for another edition! We created some beautiful memories last year and the musical experience has been even more special this year.After the magical time we had in Jaipur, I had really been looking forward to performing in Bhubaneswar and the audience really wowed us!”

Artist Ali Merchant said, “Royal Stag BoomBox is back with a bang with new Hip-Hop X Bollywood collabs! I have partnered the property for each of the on-ground musical experiences for this edition, and Bhubaneswar truly showed us amazing energy worthyof a finale!”

Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India said, “Music and live experiences bring people together and are natural enablers of conviviality. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. Carrying forward the brand’s ‘Live It Large’ ethos and youth connect; we are excited for the launch of the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox. The kind of response and engagement we received for the festival last year was truly overwhelming. This year, the platform is set to elevate the experience by blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-hop, along with art and cultural experiences, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of living it large.”

Speaking about the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Wavemaker is thrilled to continue to be a part of the journey of Royal Stag BoomBox. More than just a musical festival, it represents a cultural movement embracing the ‘Living It Large’ spirit of the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox guarantees an unforgettable blend of swag, emotion, and the vibrant synergy between Bollywood and hip-hop. The beats of this generation will resonate loudly, and we are confident that the second edition will be another massive hit, just like the last one”.

Commenting on the association, Preeti Nayyar, Senior Vice President – New Business Development & Brand Partnerships, Universal Music Group, said, “As we launch the second season of Royal Stag BoomBox, UMGB (Universal Music Group for Brands) is thrilled and honored to collaborate with Royal Stag for Royal Stag BoomBox, in partnership with GroupM – WAVEMAKER. As UMG for Brands, we are dedicated to shaping culture through music, artists, and experiences uniquely crafted for our partners. With this musical odyssey, our goal is to deliver a ground-breaking fusion of ‘Melody meets Hip-Hop’ featuring live festivals and original music, creating a unique experience for the fans.”

For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brings together two distinct genres of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to create the original sound of today’s generation, the Generation Large. This is a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends; a tribe that is in constant search of soul-touching experiences. Royal Stag BoomBox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop.