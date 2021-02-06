Scintillating Performance Of Odissi, Kathaka And Chhau Dance At Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav Inaugural Evening

Dhauli : The 17th Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav jointly organised by Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha and Orissa Dance Academy in association with Art Vision. The main objective for organization of this festival is to preserve, promote and popularize the heritage at the national and international level. This festival is organized from 6th to 8th February 2021 at the foothill of Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Bhubaneswar. The festival was Live in DD-Bharat and live streaming in Odisha Tourism Facebook, Twitter and Youtube page.

The first programme of the inaugural evening was Odissi by Orissa Dance Academy lead by Guru Aruna Mohanty got off to a colourful start with an invocation peace of ten incarnation of Lord Vishnu “Dashabatra” (Jaya Jagadisha Hare). The choreographic vision and interpretation was made by Dr. Subas Pani and the dance was choreographed by Guru Smt. Sharmila Biswas which was mesmerized the audience who were engrossed by the enchanting presentation of the production.

The second programme of the evening was Kathak Dance by Upasana Centre for Dance, Kolkata lead by Guru Ashimbandhu Bhattacharjee. They are presented “Pratibimba” where man finds his myriad identities reflected. The item was choreographed by Ashimbandhu Bhattacharjee.

Evening last presentation was Mayurbhanj Chhau dance by Aangika lead by Guru Sadashiva Pradhan. The students of Aangika presented “Kapata Katha” a tale of deceit, compilation of war episodes from the great epic Mahabharata. This item shows martial character with different war strategy if ancient India.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner-cum-ACS; Dr. Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi, Eminent Odissi Dancer & Former Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University; Shri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Odia Language, Literature & Culture; Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Tourism; Shri Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, Director, Tourism; Shri Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, National Aluminum Company; Guru Aruna Mohanty, Secretary, Orissa Dance Academy and Guru Ileana Citaristi, Secretary, Art Vision. The programme was anchored by Dr. En. Srinivas Ghatuari and Nazia Sayeed.