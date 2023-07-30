School of Law inaugurated at Centurion University

Bhubaneswar: India’s best private skill university Centurion University added another feather to its cap by inaugurating School of Law at Jatni campus. Hon’ble Mr. M.R. Shah, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Hon’ble Mr. Dinesh Maheshwari, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Adv. Ashok Parija Hon’ble Advocate General of Odisha inaugurated this school.

We have been approved by the Bar Council of India for two under graduate courses like BA LLB integrated, BBA LLB integrated course, LLM in Maritime Law, LLM in Commercial Law and Ph.D in Law. We have smart classrooms, hi-tech Moot court hall, and legal aid clinic. I am happy to share that, we will soon start with international exchange programmes for our students and faculty and we already have an MOU for academic exchange with National Law University, Odisha said Dr. Pallab Das, Dean, School of Law, Centurion University.

Honorable Justice Mr. Dinesh Maheshwari expressed his elation saying, “I am deeply honored to be a part of this joyous occasion as Centurion University takes a giant stride towards nurturing legal education and excellence. The establishment of the School of Law reflects the University’s commitment to empowering the next generation of legal professionals and imparting knowledge that will contribute to a just and fair society. I commend the vision and dedication of the university in creating this platform for aspiring law students to thrive and make a positive impact on the world. I have great faith that this institution will continue to be a beacon of knowledge and transformation, and I extend my best wishes for the success of the School of Law. Let us together look forward to witnessing the promising journey of Centurion University’s legal education.”

Honorable Justice Mr. M R Shah said, “The legal profession holds a profound responsibility in upholding the principles of justice, equality, and fairness in society. I am delighted to see institutions like Centurion University taking proactive steps to nurture and shape the legal minds of tomorrow. The blend of traditional and applied learning, along with a focus on real-world impact, promises to equip the young legal aspirants with the necessary skills and knowledge required to excel in this field. I am optimistic that the School of Law will become a hub for legal excellence, producing graduates who will not only be competent professionals but also advocates for positive societal change. My heartfelt congratulations to Centurion University for this endeavor, and I extend my best wishes to the faculty and the students embarking on this educational journey. May this institution continue to shine as a beacon of legal enlightenment and contribute significantly to the rule of law and justice in our nation.”

Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor, Centurion University, Prof. Mukti Mishra, President, Centurion University, students and faculties were present in the event.