GeM Conclave in Bhubaneswar Promotes Participation of Odisha-based Micro and Small Industries in Government Procurement

New Delhi: In a significant effort to encourage the involvement of Odisha-based micro and small industries in government procurement, the GeM Conclave was successfully organized in Bhubaneswar on July 29, 2023.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Sh. Prashant Kumar Singh, CEO-GeM, Sh. Saswat Mishra, Principal Secretary, MSME, Government of Odisha, Ms. Poma Tudu, MD, Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited, Government of Odisha, Sh. Y Koyal, IG (Provision), Odisha Police, and officials from various departments including National Health Mission, Finance Department, Skill Development Department, and Odisha Computer Application Centre, Government of Odisha. The Chief Guest for the event was Sh. Saswat Mishra, Principal Secretary, MSME, Government of Odisha.

A momentous step towards fostering an enabling environment for domestic businesses and promoting entrepreneurship in Odisha was taken when the Secretary of Utkal Chamber of Commerce, representatives from WTC, Secretary General of Odisha Assembly of Small & Medium Enterprises, and the President of Odisha Small Scale Industries Association (OSSIA) participated in the signing of MoUs with GeM.

Addressing the gathering, CEO of GeM highlighted the platform’s efforts to streamline the seller onboarding process while ensuring transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in tender participation. He praised the achievements of Odisha-based MSEs (Micro and Small Enterprises) and acknowledged the unwavering support from the Finance Department, MSME Department, and other State Departments in making GeM their preferred public procurement portal.

Principal Secretary, MSME, expressed appreciation for the business opportunities that Odisha MSEs have received through the GeM portal from both Odisha State Government and Central Government/other State Governments. He urged Odisha-based sellers and service providers to register on the GeM portal to participate in various tenders published on the portal. He commended GeM for providing an end-to-end online procurement solution, simplifying and bringing transparency to government procurement processes.

GeM also felicitated the Department of Finance, Department of Health (NHM & OSMCL), Odisha Police, E&IT (OCAC), and Skill Development Department for their outstanding performance in public procurement and continued support to GeM.

An appreciation ceremony honored Odisha MSEs in various categories, such as Highest Order value, SC/ST Entrepreneurs, Start-ups, and Women Entrepreneurs.

During the conclave, over 100 MSEs were successfully onboarded on the GeM portal free of cost. Additionally, Sh. Sudhansu Pradhan, Business Facilitator for GeM in Odisha, provided training to MSEs, guiding them on selling their goods and services through the GeM portal.

The GeM Conclave in Bhubaneswar has marked a significant step forward in fostering the growth of micro and small industries in Odisha and strengthening their participation in government procurement.