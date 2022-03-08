Scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India to resume from 27.03.2022

New Delhi: In order to prevent spread of Covid-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended operations of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India with effect from 23rd March 2020 vide circular dated 19.03.2020. Currently, in terms of DGCA’s circular 28.02.2022, suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India has been extended till further orders.

After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022. The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India, thus, stands extended only upto 2359 hrs IST on 26.03.2022 and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only.

The international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel dated 10.02.2022 and as amended from time to time.