PM Narendra Modi lauds Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav Abhiyan

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called ‘Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav Abhiyan’ “an exemplary effort which will ensure more girls get the joys of education”. He also asked for efforts to make the movement a success. The campaign is a mission to ensure every young girl is allowed to pursue education and skilling.

Replying to a tweet of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, the Prime Minister said in a tweet:

“An exemplary effort which will ensure more girls get the joys of education! Let us all, as a nation, come together and make this movement a success.”