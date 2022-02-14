SC lawyer in Panchayat elections fray, contesting for Samiti member post in Balikuda

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Usually highly educated and professionally qualified people chose to keep away from contesting elections, show no interest in party and power politics, this time a senior supreme court lawyer and a Ph.D. holder Dr. Susanta Kaunongo is contesting rural polls for the Samiti member post from Olavar Panchayat under Balikuda block with a desire to work for the development of his respective rural pockets.

There is a general perception that people join politics to earn money reputation and identity, I have pledged to prove it wrong, I have earned enough accumulations during my 25 years long legal professional carrier at the Supreme Court of India, Delhi, Odisha, and Kolkata High courts, I belong to a reach family from Kania village under Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district, moreover, I have made my identity as AICC human rights and law, RTI cell as head of Odisha, forsaking my lucrative carrier I have decided to fight rural polls to serve my village people, informed Dr Kanungo. If people elected me by thrusting hope on me, I will not let them down, he added.

Dr Kaunungo is qualified with an LLB degree and Ph.D. in political science from Delhi University, he was a legal practitioner before plunging into hurly-burly of rural polls, Kanungo spouse is a rich and respective family of Balikuda area, he had elected students union president of M S Law college in Cuttack in the year 1996.

Inclination towards politics was imbibed in my student’s days, I had unearthed massive relief stealing incident occurred in Balikuda block during post super cyclone 1999 restoration programmes in the year 2000 for which 6 government officials including the then BDO had axed by government, mounting my popularity in Balikuda assembly constituency later I had contested for Balikuda assembly seat in the year 2000 as a candidate from NCP, in the year 2014 assembly elections Congress party refused giving ticket to me then I contested as rebel candidate but failed to win. Kaunongo informed.

I have earned money for my family, now I want to give my service to the people of my village, I have now got an opportunity to serve the people, I want to go back to the roots where I was brought up starting a new political carrier from Panchayat level, Kaunongo added.

Funds from the union and state government are flowing to rural bodies hugely, my primary concern will be to see that funds are judiciously utilized and not siphoned off, he said.

While visiting Olavar Panchayat under Balikuda block reported as many as 6 candidates including Kaunongo are contesting for the Samiti Member post. Kaunongo claims a congress back candidate while one dissident from BJD is contesting against BJD back an official candidate in elections, and a BJP supported aspirant. The Panchayat comprises 6300 voters from 23 wards and 10 revenue villages, the polling is to be held on February 16. [Ends]

