Consumer price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of January 2022

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of January 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of January 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.7% villages and 98.2% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.3% for rural and 93.3% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. January 2022 over January 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Jan. 2022 (Prov.) Dec. 2021 (Final) Jan. 2021 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 6.12 5.91 6.01 5.36 5.90 5.66 3.23 5.13 4.06 CFPI 5.18 5.88 5.43 3.39 5.08 4.05 1.11 3.36 1.96

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: January,2022 over December,2021

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Jan.22 Dec.21 Jan.22 Dec.21 Jan.22 Dec.21 CPI (General) 166.4 167.0 -0.36 165.0 165.2 -0.12 165.7 166.2 -0.30 CFPI 162.5 164.5 -1.22 169.2 171.7 -1.46 164.9 167.1 -1.32

Note: Figures of January 2022 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 14th March 2022 (Monday) for February 2022.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for December 2021 (Final) and January 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for January 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for December 2021 (Final) and January 2022 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for January 2022 (Provisional)

Annex I

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Dec. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Dec. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Dec. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 147.4 148.2 6.59 151.6 152.1 9.67 148.7 149.4 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 197.0 196.9 2.73 202.2 202.1 3.61 198.8 198.7 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 176.5 178.0 0.36 180.0 180.1 0.43 177.9 178.8 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 159.8 160.5 5.33 160.0 160.4 6.61 159.9 160.5 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 195.8 192.6 2.81 173.5 171.0 3.56 187.6 184.7 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 152.0 151.4 2.90 158.3 156.4 2.89 154.9 153.7 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 172.3 159.3 4.41 219.5 203.9 6.04 188.3 174.4 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 164.5 164.0 1.73 164.2 163.8 2.38 164.4 163.9 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 120.6 119.3 0.97 121.9 121.2 1.36 121.0 119.9 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 171.7 173.3 1.79 168.2 169.8 2.50 170.5 172.1 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 169.7 169.8 1.13 156.5 156.5 1.26 164.2 164.2 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 175.1 175.8 5.54 178.2 179.0 5.55 176.5 177.3 1 Food and beverages 54.18 165.8 164.1 36.29 172.2 170.3 45.86 168.2 166.4 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 190.8 190.7 1.36 196.8 196.4 2.38 192.4 192.2 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 171.8 173.2 4.72 163.3 164.7 5.58 168.5 169.9 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 167.3 169.3 0.85 146.7 148.5 0.95 158.7 160.7 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 171.2 172.7 5.57 160.7 162.3 6.53 167.0 168.6 4 Housing – – – 21.67 163.4 164.5 10.07 163.4 164.5 5 Fuel and light 7.94 165.6 165.8 5.58 161.7 161.5 6.84 164.1 164.2 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 163.9 164.9 3.87 156.0 156.8 3.80 160.2 161.1 6.1.02 Health 6.83 174.0 174.7 4.81 165.1 166.1 5.89 170.6 171.4 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 160.1 161.0 9.73 151.8 152.7 8.59 155.7 156.6 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 164.5 164.8 2.04 157.6 158.4 1.68 160.6 161.2 6.1.05 Education 3.46 169.7 169.9 5.62 160.6 161.1 4.46 164.4 164.7 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 162.8 163.2 3.47 162.4 162.8 3.89 162.6 163.0 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 166.0 166.6 29.53 157.8 158.6 28.32 162.0 162.7 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 167.0 166.4 100.00 165.2 165.0 100.00 166.2 165.7 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 164.5 162.5 29.62 171.7 169.2 39.06 167.1 164.9

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for January 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 142.9 148.2 3.71 147.8 152.1 2.91 144.5 149.4 3.39 1.1.02 Meat and fish 186.1 196.9 5.80 192.5 202.1 4.99 188.4 198.7 5.47 1.1.03 Egg 174.4 178.0 2.06 175.7 180.1 2.50 174.9 178.8 2.23 1.1.04 Milk and products 154.1 160.5 4.15 154.4 160.4 3.89 154.2 160.5 4.09 1.1.05 Oils and fats 159.7 192.6 20.60 148.5 171.0 15.15 155.6 184.7 18.70 1.1.06 Fruits 147.9 151.4 2.37 153.1 156.4 2.16 150.3 153.7 2.26 1.1.07 Vegetables 157.1 159.3 1.40 182.8 203.9 11.54 165.8 174.4 5.19 1.1.08 Pulses and products 158.6 164.0 3.40 160.2 163.8 2.25 159.1 163.9 3.02 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 112.9 119.3 5.67 115.5 121.2 4.94 113.8 119.9 5.36 1.1.10 Spices 165.1 173.3 4.97 163.0 169.8 4.17 164.4 172.1 4.68 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 158.5 169.8 7.13 147.7 156.5 5.96 154.0 164.2 6.62 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 165.1 175.8 6.48 168.5 179.0 6.23 166.7 177.3 6.36 1 Food and beverages 155.7 164.1 5.39 160.8 170.3 5.91 157.6 166.4 5.58 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 185.8 190.7 2.64 192.7 196.4 1.92 187.6 192.2 2.45 3.1.01 Clothing 158.2 173.2 9.48 153.4 164.7 7.37 156.3 169.9 8.70 3.1.02 Footwear 153.1 169.3 10.58 137.9 148.5 7.69 146.8 160.7 9.47 3 Clothing and footwear 157.5 172.7 9.65 151.0 162.3 7.48 154.9 168.6 8.84 4 Housing – – – 158.9 164.5 3.52 158.9 164.5 3.52 5 Fuel and light 152.9 165.8 8.44 145.7 161.5 10.84 150.2 164.2 9.32 6.1.01 Household goods and services 154.3 164.9 6.87 146.0 156.8 7.40 150.4 161.1 7.11 6.1.02 Health 163.5 174.7 6.85 155.2 166.1 7.02 160.4 171.4 6.86 6.1.03 Transport and communication 148.7 161.0 8.27 138.2 152.7 10.49 143.2 156.6 9.36 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 156.1 164.8 5.57 146.4 158.4 8.20 150.6 161.2 7.04 6.1.05 Education 163.1 169.9 4.17 156.8 161.1 2.74 159.4 164.7 3.32 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 156.9 163.2 4.02 158.3 162.8 2.84 157.5 163.0 3.49 6 Miscellaneous 156.7 166.6 6.32 148.5 158.6 6.80 152.7 162.7 6.55 General Index (All Groups) 156.8 166.4 6.12 155.8 165.0 5.91 156.3 165.7 6.01 Consumer Food Price Index 154.5 162.5 5.18 159.8 169.2 5.88 156.4 164.9 5.43

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Dec. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Dec. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Dec. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 169.2 167.5 3.64 171.6 170.4 4.58 170.1 168.6 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 172.9 174.1 0.06 — — 0.10 172.9 174.1 3 Assam 2.63 170.2 169.7 0.79 166.9 166.8 1.77 169.5 169.1 4 Bihar 8.21 164.3 162.1 1.62 169.3 167.6 5.14 165.0 162.9 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 165.5 164.3 1.22 163.7 162.7 1.46 164.8 163.7 6 Delhi 0.28 159.6 159.6 5.64 157.7 159.1 2.77 157.8 159.1 7 Goa 0.14 165.9 167.3 0.25 161.8 162.2 0.19 163.4 164.2 8 Gujarat 4.54 161.9 162.1 6.82 156.2 155.8 5.60 158.7 158.5 9 Haryana 3.30 162.5 161.8 3.35 158.3 158.3 3.32 160.5 160.2 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 158.9 159.8 0.26 164.7 163.7 0.67 160.0 160.5 11 Jharkhand 1.96 164.1 163.3 1.39 168.1 167.0 1.69 165.6 164.7 12 Karnataka 5.09 168.9 168.2 6.81 174.3 174.0 5.89 171.8 171.3 13 Kerala 5.50 172.9 172.9 3.46 171.0 171.0 4.55 172.2 172.2 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 164.3 163.8 3.97 166.8 166.6 4.48 165.3 165.0 15 Maharashtra 8.25 167.8 167.7 18.86 160.6 160.7 13.18 163.0 163.0 16 Manipur 0.23 186.9 183.9 0.12 172.6 171.6 0.18 182.4 180.0 17 Meghalaya 0.28 159.0 158.8 0.15 162.4 162.7 0.22 160.1 160.0 18 Mizoram 0.07 167.1 170.1 0.13 164.2 164.0 0.10 165.3 166.4 19 Nagaland 0.14 177.7 177.6 0.12 163.2 163.6 0.13 171.5 171.6 20 Odisha 2.93 168.1 167.1 1.31 162.9 162.0 2.18 166.6 165.7 21 Punjab 3.31 161.3 161.4 3.09 153.1 153.1 3.21 157.6 157.7 22 Rajasthan 6.63 162.5 162.4 4.23 162.5 162.4 5.51 162.5 162.4 23 Sikkim 0.06 182.3 182.4 0.03 170.4 169.3 0.05 178.4 178.1 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 173.9 172.8 9.20 174.4 172.9 7.25 174.2 172.9 25 Telangana 3.16 173.8 173.9 4.41 169.6 169.3 3.74 171.5 171.4 26 Tripura 0.35 184.6 182.1 0.14 171.6 170.8 0.25 181.2 179.2 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 164.1 163.1 9.54 164.6 165.0 12.37 164.3 163.8 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 162.9 163.0 0.73 163.8 163.9 0.91 163.2 163.3 29 West Bengal 6.99 171.9 172.4 7.20 170.5 171.2 7.09 171.2 171.8 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 188.1 184.9 0.07 169.8 168.1 0.06 178.8 176.4 31 Chandigarh 0.02 169.4 167.1 0.34 156.5 156.2 0.17 157.2 156.8 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 154.7 154.1 0.04 162.1 160.1 0.03 159.6 158.1 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 171.7 171.3 0.02 164.6 164.5 0.02 168.7 168.5 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 176.3 176.6 0.72 173.8 174.4 0.94 175.4 175.8 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 176.0 176.5 0.01 163.3 157.7 0.01 169.5 166.9 36 Puducherry 0.08 173.6 173.1 0.27 172.2 171.0 0.17 172.6 171.5 All India 100.00 167.0 166.4 100.00 165.2 165.0 100.00 166.2 165.7

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for January 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jan. 21 Index

(Final) Jan. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 159.8 167.5 4.82 161.0 170.4 5.84 160.2 168.6 5.24 2 Assam 160.1 169.7 6.00 160.8 166.8 3.73 160.2 169.1 5.56 3 Bihar 153.5 162.1 5.60 157.8 167.6 6.21 154.1 162.9 5.71 4 Chhattisgarh 155.6 164.3 5.59 153.7 162.7 5.86 154.9 163.7 5.68 5 Delhi 152.4 159.6 4.72 149.8 159.1 6.21 149.9 159.1 6.14 6 Gujarat 152.1 162.1 6.57 147.6 155.8 5.56 149.6 158.5 5.95 7 Haryana 149.5 161.8 8.23 149.3 158.3 6.03 149.4 160.2 7.23 8 Himachal Pradesh 149.5 159.8 6.89 154.2 163.7 6.16 150.4 160.5 6.72 9 Jharkhand 154.0 163.3 6.04 156.8 167.0 6.51 155.1 164.7 6.19 10 Karnataka 159.5 168.2 5.45 162.9 174.0 6.81 161.3 171.3 6.20 11 Kerala 166.5 172.9 3.84 162.3 171.0 5.36 165.0 172.2 4.36 12 Madhya Pradesh 153.0 163.8 7.06 157.6 166.6 5.71 154.9 165.0 6.52 13 Maharashtra 157.2 167.7 6.68 151.0 160.7 6.42 153.1 163.0 6.47 14 Odisha 160.0 167.1 4.44 154.6 162.0 4.79 158.5 165.7 4.54 15 Punjab 154.5 161.4 4.47 147.9 153.1 3.52 151.5 157.7 4.09 16 Rajasthan 153.6 162.4 5.73 153.9 162.4 5.52 153.7 162.4 5.66 17 Tamil Nadu 163.5 172.8 5.69 164.0 172.9 5.43 163.8 172.9 5.56 18 Telangana 163.0 173.9 6.69 158.6 169.3 6.75 160.6 171.4 6.72 19 Uttar Pradesh 152.1 163.1 7.23 155.9 165.0 5.84 153.5 163.8 6.71 20 Uttarakhand 154.2 163.0 5.71 152.3 163.9 7.62 153.5 163.3 6.38