SBI Life Insurance expands its network in Odisha; opens new branch in Puri

Puri : SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in India, today announced the inauguration of its new branch office in the city of Puri, Odisha. The objective behind this is to make life insurance easily accessible to all across the state. The new branch office is located at the 1st floor, near Gundicha Temple, Plot No-680/1, Grand Road, Puri, Odisha, Pin Code- 752002. The newly opened branch office will be a new touchpoint for the residents of the region in accessing SBI Life’s comprehensive insurance solutions.

Shri Pradeep K Jena, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha inaugurated the new branch office along with Shri Amit Kumar Saha, Regional Director-Bhubaneswar Region, SBI Life Insurance in presence of Mr. Sankarsan Mallik, AGM, Regional Manager, Puri region and other respected dignitaries.

The pandemic witnessed significant growth in the life insurance sector globally and in India. According to the Economic Survey 2021-2022, life insurance penetration in the country rose to 3.2% in the year 2020 up from 2.82% in 2019. The mentioned figures prove that there is a great demand for life insurance in India however, limited awareness and knowledge of the subject. SBI Life Insurance, through the new branch office, plans to educate the general public about the importance of insurance and thereby bring more and more people under insurance coverage through its comprehensive array of products and strong distribution network.

Through need-based selling, the new branch aims to connect with the residents and give them exposure to a broad spectrum of insurance solutions. The branch opening is yet another move by Company Insurance to tap the untapped markets and thereby boost life insurance penetration across the country.

In addition to providing insurance products, the new SBI Life branch will take care of policy servicing, policy renewals and claims related queries. This apart, the new branch will also offer additional facilities like WhatsApp services for timely and effective communication to customers, sharing renewal receipts through the link; Missed Call services for existing customers to know about Fund value and Premium paid certificate; SMS services to provide policy status details, renewal details, assist in registering email id, PAN number, and much more.