SBI launches ‘YONO Branches’ on eve of its 65th Bank Day

Mumbai: State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, launched state-of-the-art ‘YONO Branches’ on the eve of the 65th anniversary of its Foundation Day. SBI’s integrated digital and lifestyle platform – YONO – is set to offer an enthralling experience for the customers by a perfect assimilation of human interaction and digital integration in the banking industry. The bank has launched YONO Branch in three cities – Navi Mumbai, Indore and Gurugram as part of its pilot. With an aim to improve customer experience, YONO branches will focus towards driving adoption of digital banking among its customers.

SBI has re-imagined its traditional branch design to create a ‘Digital-first’ operating model. Through the self-service zone, customers can deposit cheque into Smart Cheque Deposit Kiosks, withdraw cash using YONO Cash, deposit cash, and print passbook 24 x 7, without depending on branch staff. Self-assist kiosks with touch screen consoles will allow customers to use YONO to avail broad range of services, such as booking FD or creating an account, all on their own. In availing services digitally, customers will receive personalized assistance from dedicated YONO Hosts for a comfortable banking experience.

A large video wall will play informational content on YONO and bank’s other digital banking products and services. Dedicated meeting pods will facilitate conversation between customers and branch staff around loans, credit card, insurance, mutual funds and more, at the end of which these can be availed digitally. All services will be simplified, paperless and real-time, as much as possible. SBI plans to scale up YONO Branches across the country in the next 5 years

Shri Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “We are glad to witness YONO SBI venturing into brick and mortar model and are delighted to launch YONO Branch on the auspicious occasion of State Bank Day. We believe YONO Branch will enable and empower customers to adopt digital banking to enjoy all banking services with ease. With a gamut of banking services being available in a specially designed YONO Branch, we are hopeful customers will walk away with a unique and memorable banking experience. At SBI it is our constant endeavor to provide new experiences to our valued customers through an innovative touch to our products and services.”

In this journey of digital transformation, the constant endeavor of YONO SBI is to offer its customers a gamut of banking and lifestyle services at their convenience. The Platform has now reached global markets with YONO Global in UK & Mauritius. YONO has also crossed the landmark of 5.1 crore downloads and 2.4 crore registered users. It has partnered with more than 85 e-Commerce players across 16 plus categories. SBI through YONO has also come up with various initiatives which include YONO Cash (Card-less withdrawal facility from ATMs), Pre-approved Personal Loan, YONO Krishi etc. catering to all categories of customers.”

