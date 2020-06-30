Odisha: Govt offices will be closed for public till 10th July in Ganjam District

Berhampur: Govt offices will be closed for public till 10th July in Ganjam District. For ganjam, Intra District and inter district public, private transport is not allowed. Local vehicle movement is allowed based on I card and health issues only. Food eateries at Road side will be closed. Restaurants are allowed only Home Delivery. No public gathering is allowed. Strict action will be initiated against participants and organiser. Chatrapur NAC area and Already declared containment area will be continued with previous guidelines. It will remain shutdown as per earlier decision. This is informed by the Ganjam Collector.

Shopkeepers have to follow strictly social distancing norms. If any violations then..

1) Rs 1000 fine with 7 days closure of shop.

2) for second violation- FIR will be filed with one month closure of shop.

Related

comments