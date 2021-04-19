SBI General Insurance launches 24X7 Healthline for its health insurance customers

Hyderabad: SBI General Insurance, one of the leading general insurance companies in India, has announced the launch of its ‘24X7 Healthline’, a helpline for its health insurance customers. ‘Healthline’ has dedicated tollfree number and mobile number that will be attended by customer service team 24×7 to address the queries of SBIG customers related to health policies.

SBI General is helping customers with queries related to any of their health policies ranging from policy covers to the claims process with this health line.

Mr. P C Kandpal, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “At SBI General, customers are always at the center of everything we do with a ‘Customer First’ approach. Considering the situation with regard to the pandemic, we felt our customers would need servicing and support for their health insurance. Hence, through this ‘Healthline’ we intend to strengthen our commitment to our customers by being there to answer all their health policy related queries at any hour.”