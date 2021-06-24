SBI Card partners with Fabindia to launch Fabindia SBI Card

New Delhi: SBI Card, India’s second-largest credit card issuer and Fabindia, India’s largest retail platform for a wide range of handcrafted products by the artisans of the country, joined hands to launch an exclusive co-branded contactless credit card – Fabindia SBI Card. The card is designed with thoughtfully curated benefits and privileges to offer a rewarding shopping experience to its premium customers and comes in two variants – Fabindia SBI Card SELECT and Fabindia SBI Card.

The new co-branded contactless credit card combines the best in class rewards points on retail spends with value back on varied spends categories, thus addressing overall spending needs of premium cardholders. What’s more, the Fabindia SBI Card customer gets direct entry to Fabindia’s FabFamily loyalty programmes at higher tiers (Gold and Platinum) which is otherwise provided to the customers only after qualifying the minimum annual spending of INR 30,000 and INR 75,000 respectively. Fabindia SBI Card SELECT offers 10% value back to customers buying in-stores at Fabindia along with complimentary domestic airport lounge access. The card also offers milestone benefits worth INR 1250 on quarterly spends of INR 200,000, in the form of gift vouchers. The Fabindia SBI Card SELECT customers also get Fabindia gift vouchers worth INR 1500 as a welcome gift.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, SBI Card, said, “It has always been our endeavor at SBI Card to bring best-in-class products, services and an unmatched experience to our customers. We are delighted to have Fabindia as our partners to bring yet another powerful and unique value proposition to our affluent and premium consumer segment. Introduction of the new Fabindia SBI Card further bolsters our premium portfolio, reinforces our commitment to enable our customers to embrace digital payments and contribute to the country’s digital economy.”

Mr. Viney Singh, Managing Director, Fabindia said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Fabindia SBI Card, and our association with SBI Card, one of the most trusted names in India. The past year has been marked by fundamental shifts in the way we live and interact, amply underlined by the changing patterns evident in our spending, evolving priorities and growing reliance on technology. The solutions and incentives that Fabindia and SBI Card together bring to our customers are designed to contribute significant value and result in customer delight.”

Highlights of Fabindia SBI Card SELECT and Fabindia SBI Card

Fabindia SBI Card SELECT

· Welcome Benefit: Fabindia gift vouchers worth INR 1500.

· Direct access to Fabfamily loyalty programme Platinum Tier, which was provided to customers only after qualifying the annual spending of INR 75,000. Fabfamily loyalty programme offers many benefits, like, Shopping by appointment, Preview to Sales & launch of new collection, among others.

· Milestone Benefit: Gift vouchers worth INR 1250 on achieving quarterly spends of 02 lakhs.

· Airport Lounge Access: 04 Complementary Domestic Lounge (one per quarter) & Priority Pass Membership.

· Fuel surcharge waiver available at a cap of INR 100 per month.

· Annual fee reversal on annual spends of INR 200,000.

· Reward Points:

o 10 Reward Points on every INR 100 spent in-store at Fabindia

o 03 Reward Points on every INR 100 spent on dining, movies and entertainment

o 02 Reward Points on every INR 100 spent on international spends

o 02 Reward Points on every INR 200 spent on other spends

Fabindia SBI Card

· Welcome Benefit: Fabindia gift vouchers worth INR 500.

· Direct access to Fabfamily loyalty programme Gold Tier, which was provided to customers only after qualifying the annual spending of INR 30,000.

· Milestone Benefit: Gift vouchers worth INR 750 on achieving quarterly spends of 01 lakhs.

· Fuel surcharge waiver available at a cap of INR 100 per month.

· Annual fee reversal on annual spends of INR 100,000.

· Reward Points:

o 05 Reward Points on every INR 100 spent in-store at Fabindia

o 02 Reward Points on every INR 100 spent on dining, movies and entertainment

o 01 Reward Points on every INR 100 spent on international spends

o 01 Reward Points on every INR 200 spent on other spends

Customers can apply for the Fabindia SBI Card and Fabindia SBI Card SELECT at the various Fabindia stores and online through the e-apply platform on the SBI Card website, Fabindia website & mobile application from the first week of July. Both the cards can be availed at the annual fee of INR 499/- and INR 1499/- respectively.