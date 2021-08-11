SaReGaMaPa – SWARARA MAHAMANCHA finds its top 6 for Grand Finale

Bhubaneswar : Dreams do come true if someone has the passion and courage to pursue them. When the entire nation was battling hard to survive from both the COVID -19 waves, the contestants of Zee Sarthak’s SaReGaMaPa SWARARA MAHAMANCHA focused on their performances and never gave up hope and finally Odia television’s most popular singing reality show has revealed its top 6 contestants for the grand finale. After successfully hosting the digital auditions where over 3500 participants from across the state showcased their talent, the esteemed judges selected the top 6 contestants for a musical extravaganza like never before. In less than a year during unprecedented times, the super entertaining musical show has carved a space in the minds of the Odia audience and has made it even closer to people’s hearts with the mesmerizing performances by the contestants. The Grand Finale of SaReGaMaPa SWARARA MAHAMANCHA will be aired on Sunday, 15th August from 6 pm onwards.

The contestants had the toughest time during the pandemic phase while staying away from their homes and focusing on the singing challenge. Few had lost some of their near and loved ones, few had lost their way of earnings and were unable to support their family, some of the contestant’s family members had lost their jobs and were under immense financial crisis. One of the contestants had suffered major depression but music had helped the contestant to get back to the normal life. The contestants were under huge pressure throughout the entire season of SaReGaMaPa SWARARA MAHAMANCHA 2021. Yet they mesmerized the viewers with their blissful performances.

Ipsit Pati, 19 years of age from Bhubaneswar has 13 years of experience in Hindustani Vocal. He was one of the finalists in SaReGaMaPa Junior and loves to sing classical and salsa songs. Struggle tales inspires him a lot as he has gone through struggles at various stages in his life. Photography is his hobby, and he has done photoshoot for one energy health drink Ipsit desires to become a Bollywood & Ollywood playback singer.

Payal Mohanty, aged 19 from Bhubaneswar left singing at early age due to stage fear. Later, she got inspired by her brother and once again started practicing after she passed her 10th standard board exams. She specializes in classical songs and dreams of singing in stage with her brother one day in her career.

Debanshi Dash, the youngest candidate of just 14 years of age resides in Puri. She is extremely talented and has achieved many milestones in her short career span. She has won Voice Kid award in 2017 and has won 1st prize in Governor Trophy competition both at district and state level. She has 10 years of experience in Odissi and Hindustan Vocal. She was selected for Zee Bangla SaReGaMaPa but was unable to perform as she was having exams on that day. Debanshi is a trained Odissi dancer. She can play musical instruments like Casio and guitar and also loves to sing songs written by her grandmother.

Sandeep Soumyasekhar Mishra, aged 23 from Bhubaneswar has 12 years of experience in Hindustani Vocal and has been performing on stage for 4 years. He loves to play keyboard and harmonium. He specialises in semi- classical, Sufi & Gazal genres. Sandeep aims to become a Bollywood playback singer.

Som Panda, 23 from Bargad is well trained with semi classical songs and has learnt it for more than 10 years. His inspiration came from his uncle at his early age.He is a student of Guru Sri Kumar Mardur. He was a finalist and

finished second in Kantha Odisha (Zee Kalinga). Som loves Sufi and Bollywood song and likes to play Tabla and Harmonium.

Abhijeet Padhi, 17 years old from Bhubaneswar has trained himself in Hindustani and Classical for 6 years. He loves to sing romantic and semi classical songs and plays keyboard, guitar and harmonium. Apart from singing he has interests in sports. He plays in Orissa’s Khokho team and also a district player in kabaddi.

Speaking on the occasion of grand finale, Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Business Head of Zee Sarthak, commented, “Finally the long wait is over. We started with 3500 contestants through online auditions and the musical journey of 8 months has traversed its way with the top 6 for an unforgettable musical evening. With the Grand Finale around the corner, viewers are eagerly waiting to know the winner of this season. It is difficult for the judges to choose from the best and declare one winner. For me every single contestant along with the entire Zee Sarthak family is the winner for showing such determination amidst adversities to keep audience entertained over the weekends. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa SWARARA MAHAMANCHA has already became a thumping hit not only to the Odia viewers but also to the Indian audiences at large. The show has been scoring well on the TRP charts as well. We all had gone through a tough phase during 2020-21 and the shooting was off for few months due to second wave of the ongoing pandemic. We hope to continue enthralling our discerning audience with great content and come back again with a new season.”

The final round will be judged by Odia entertainment industry’s best and most accomplished names in the field of music, Goodly Ratha, Aseema Panda, Deepti Rekha, Krishna Beura, and will be anchored by very popular Sulagna Routray. There will be guest appearance by renowned artists Babushan, Mantu Churia, Tansen Singh and Bikash Dash.