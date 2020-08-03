Sanket Communications celebrates 30th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Sanket Communications, one of the leading Advertising and PR agencies of eastern India celebrated its 30th Foundation Day on 1st August 2020. Due to the current restrictions due to the pandemic, the celebration was held on a digital platform through video conferencing, wherein employees of all branches of Sanket Communications, including Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Dehradun, Rajahmundry and Vadodara, besides the associates of Sanket Communications participated and shared their experiences.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Subhashish Tripathy, Managing Director, Sanket Communications congratulated the employees for their sincerity and dedication which has helped Sanket establish itself as a leading name in the communication industry. Reflecting on the last 3 decades of business, he said, “The first thing that comes to my mind is the opportunities where we played a significant role for our clients. From national launch of Utkalika to generate demand for their products in the cities where they operate, to the launch of more than half a dozen retail businesses and making them into household names, to the PR management of large multinationals for their Greenfield projects, we have served our clients with good insights, exposed them to innovative media and the strength of great communications.”

Sanket service portfolio includes event management of large public functions, to market insights, social media management and webinar management. Sanket’s current client roster ranges from Fortune 500 companies to leading government corporations to start- ups.

Shri Prakash Sahu, Director, Sanket Communications congratulated Team Sanket on this occasion and expressed his gratitude towards clients for their belief and trust in the company for the last 30 years. He said, “In this journey of three decades, Sanket has successfully handled a variety of clients and our portfolio ranges from retail brands to steel, mines, power, petroleum, tourism, ports and logistics, social organization sectors etc. We have created winning election campaigns and one of the most effective ‘Give up Your Subsidy’ campaigns. Throughout this journey one thing that has been consistent is our sincerity and dedication to our clients. In short our focus has always been to offer the best communication in an integrated manner.”

