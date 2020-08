Puri: Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to CovidWarriors on Raksha bandhan 2020.

His latest creation is dedicated to healthcare workers who have put their lives at risk to protect us amid Covid19.

Let's celebrate this #RakshaBandhan2020 with our #FrontLineHeroes, who are protecting us and our family from #COVID19 . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/HKukgqVsY7 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 3, 2020

